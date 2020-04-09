|
Joyce C. Goulet
Joyce C. Goulet, age 78, of Mason, Michigan and Edgewater, Florida passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at her Florida residence. Born in Lansing, MI to Howard and Olga Kussmaul, Joyce and her family started coming to the Daytona Beach area in the late 1950's from Lansing, Michigan.
She was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Mission, Edgewater, FL and St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Lansing, MI. In her early years Joyce spent the summers enjoying boating with her family in Spring Lake, MI where she met her devoted husband, Paul. Joyce LOVED any kind of racing, from racing motorcycles herself with her husband and brothers to watching her son race stock cars. Joyce retired from Delhi Charter Township in 2019 after 44 years of service. Joyce was a loving wife, mother and sister. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 57 years, Paul; son, Pierre (Kristina) Goulet, of Mason, MI; brother, Ray (Tammy) Kussmaul, of Mason, MI; sister in law, JoAnn Kussmaul of Simpsonville, SC; several nieces and nephews, Christopher, Julie, Paul, Kelly and Ryan. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Roger Kussmaul.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Victory Junction, 4500 Adam's Way, Randleman, NC 27317.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020