Joyce Dutrieux Magner
Eaton Rapids - Passed away surrounded by her loving family, January 11, 2020 at the age of 83. Joyce was born in South Bend, IN., August 1, 1936, the daughter of Robert and Mary Jo (Lewinski) Browning. After graduating from St. Joseph's Catholic High School, she went on to nursing school in Indianapolis, IN. Her early nursing career began caring for patients in the hospital, later she found her true calling and spent many years caring for the elderly, which she continued to do throughout her illness. In 1956 she married John Dutrieux. Through that marriage she began her favorite journey in life, being a mom. She taught her girls "to love too much", show kindness to others, love your family and friends with all your heart and live life to the fullest. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and the Altar Society, and also volunteered her time with St. Vincent DePaul Charities clothing bank. She loved to read, travel, attend her grandchildren's sporting events and was an avid Notre Dame fan. Joyce is survived by her daughters, Mary (Matt) Whybra of Lansing, MI, Michelle (Vasili) Russis of Hawthorn Woods, IL, Lori (John) Manning of Fishers, IN, Patti (Scott) Finch of Mascoutah, IL; grandchildren, Megan and Morgan Whybra, Nicholas and Elizabeth Russis, Vincent and Sydney Manning and Trenton and Julia Finch. She is also survived by her second husband's children and grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her first husband, John Dutrieux, her second husband, John "Jack" Magner, and her daughter, Nancy Dutrieux. Funeral Mass will be 11 am Wednesday January 15, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 515 E. Knight St. with Fr. George Puthenpeedika officiating. Interment will follow in Bunker Cemetery. Visitation will take place at the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel on Tuesday from 5pm-8pm with a Rosary being prayed at 7:30pm. Visitation will also be held at the church on Wednesday one hour prior to the mass. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Paradigm Health Hospice, 8904 Bash St. Ste. B, IN 46256 or St. Vincent DePaul Charities. Please visit our website to place online condolences, www.millsfuneral.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020