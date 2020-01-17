|
|
Joyce E. (Dexter) Fineis
Lansing - Age 87, died Thursday, January 16, 2020. Joyce is survived by her children, Mark (Lisa) Fineis, Theresa (Frank) Koenigsknecht, and Steve (Angie) Fineis. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Justin (JuHyun) and Kylie Fineis, Beth, Sarah, and Laura Koenigsknecht, Adam and Evan Fineis; great-grandchildren, Elladee Bozzo and Kyle Fineis. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy, parents Milton and Violet (Claybaugh) Dexter, brother Milton Jr., and son Keith Fineis. Joyce was a lifelong resident of Lansing. She worked for many years as a receptionist at the Lung Institute at McLaren Hospital where she retired from. Her biggest joy was her family. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Ingham County Medical Care Facility for their loving care of Joyce through her battle with Alzheimer's. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel, 6020 W. Saginaw Hwy., Lansing. The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lansing with Rev. Fr. George Daisy as celebrant. Interment will be at Chapel Hill Cemetery. Donations can be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lansing, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020