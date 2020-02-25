Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Joyce Elaine Cole Hoedeman

Joyce Elaine Cole Hoedeman Obituary
Joyce Elaine Cole Hoedeman

East Lansing, formerly of Mason and Charlotte - Joyce was born in Grand Ledge, Michigan, May 10, 1941, the second daughter of Darwin and Helen (Carrow) Cole. As an infant, she moved to Charlotte and lived there until she married David Hoedeman and moved to Mason where they raised their 3 sons.

Her love of music and drumming started as a young girl and her participation in the Charlotte Oriole Band was a great source of enjoyment for her; she was a proud graduate of the Charlotte High School Class of 1959.

Her husband, David, preceded her in death in 2006, after being married 46 years.

She is survived by her 3 sons, Mike (Kathy), Matt (Karen), Marc (Sarah); her 5 grandchildren, Jessica (Dustin), Brad (Nicole), Jason, Patrick (Corinne), and Nicholas; great-grandsons, Keegen and Jayce; great-granddaughters, Renay and Mackenzie; 2 sisters, Janet (Jim) Dunn and Judy (Doug) Badgley. Many nieces and nephews also survive, plus her Chippewa Indian cousins, Injun Jim Carrow, Eddie Two-Toes Carrow, Jill Carmondy; and her best friend, Rodney Rodgers, also survives her.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Mason Chapel, 621 S. Jefferson St. in Mason, at 11am. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, and on Thursday, February 27, from 5pm until 8pm at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hawley Cemetery.

Instead of floral tributes, Joyce's request was for donations to be made to the Lakeside Chapel Reachout Center, 5800 Park Lake Road, Bath, MI 48808.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
