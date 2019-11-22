|
|
Joyce Eleanor Tash
Lansing - Joyce Eleanor (Krick) Tash passed away on November 14, 2019 at Hospice House of Lansing. She was born on June 14, 1931 to Lloyd and Anna Krick in Lansing. She graduated from Eastern High School in 1949. She later married Roger Tash and moved to Spring Arbor where they lived and raised a family for over 20 years. After Roger's death, Joyce returned to Lansing. She spent her final years living at Covington Woods and Timber Ridge Vista Springs with her beloved friends and "adopted family". Joyce was a kind and loving soul and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Joyce is survived by son David (Tara) Tash of Snowmass, CO, daughter Sandy (Dean) Cupples of Laingsburg, step-son Mike (Therese) Tash; grandchildren Nellie Tash, Jeb Cupples, Adrienne Nelson, Christen Maynard; nephew Tom Ball; and beloved caretaker, companion and friend Pat Schmidt.
Joyce had requested that no services be held. Donations to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan, 1210 W. Saginaw, Lansing, 48915 in her memory are suggested. Written condolences and memories can be sent to PO Box 358, Dewitt, MI 48820. Please include the Tash name on envelope. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by the Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019