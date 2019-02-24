|
Joyce Ileta Fox
Owosso - Age 91 of Owosso passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Oliver Woods Retirement Village.
Funeral Services will be held 11am Tuesday February 26, 2019 at First Congregational Church with Pastor Deb Grazier officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home on Sunday from 6pm to 8pm and Monday from 2pm to 8pm.
Joyce was born February 7, 1928 in Mason, the daughter of Herbert J. and Marguerite (Strayer) Colby. She spent her early years growing up in a large family in Mason. Joyce enjoyed working at Ware's Drug Store at the soda fountain and as a clerk at the County Courthouse.
Joyce was a member of First Congregational Church. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi, the Memorial Heathcare Auxiliary and the Shiawassee Arts Council.
She married Robert Lee Fox on June 4, 1949 in Mason, Michigan. They spent several years living in Ionia before making their home in Owosso in 1964. Joyce worked as a teller at D.M. Christian's before starting her dream job at Owosso High School as a secretary in boys' attendance. She loved every day and every student that crossed her doorway. It was here that her "famous" owl collection began. She could tell you every person that ever gave her an owl and cherished everyone. Joyce retired in June, 1993.
Joyce and Bob loved their travels together. They spent most of their summers in Ludington and loved to visit places in the tropics.
After Bob passed away, she spent many winters in Naples, Florida.
Joyce is survived by her children Robert Fox Jr. of Grand Rapids, Laura (Mike) Davis of Owosso, Jane (Scott) Wightman of Owosso and Jim (Lisa) Fox of Owosso; grandchildren Bobby Fox, Mary Fox, Matt (Rhonda McKay) Davis, Andy (Brenda) Davis, Jenny (Jeremy) Cutler, Ben Wightman, Ashley (Eric) Nickels, Erin Fox and Jesse (Michael Schutt) Fox; great-grandchildren Kayla Stambersky, Paige Davis, Caleb Cutler, Ellie Cutler, Teddy Cutler, Julian Wightman and Everett Nickels; sister Virginia Olson; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert Lee Fox on June 8, 1989; her son Jerry Fox in 1956; siblings Ilah Jeffries, Mary Jane Johnson, Harry Colby, Ken Colby and David Colby; great-grandsons John R. Fox and Beau Robert Wightman.
Special thanks to the staff at Oliver Woods and Heart to Heart Hospice for their amazing compassion and care.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee Arts Center.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 24, 2019