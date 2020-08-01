Joyce J. Getts
Haslett - Born March 8, 1930 in Lansing, the daughter of the late Ernest William and Marion Isabell (Seeds) Stevens, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at age 90. Joyce was a graduate of Everett High School and worked many years as a Pharmacy Tech at Sparrow Hospital, until her retirement. She loved to travel and drove her own motorcycle. She and her late husband Keith, especially enjoyed wintering in Zephyr Hills, FL and spending time with their friends.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Keith and her son in law Eric Larson. Surviving are her 4 children: Laureen (Jim) Westbrook, William (Nancy), Lisa Larson and John (Julie), 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, her sister Shari (Tim) Bradshaw, her special niece and nephew Timi and Bill and her beloved cat, Caramel.
There will be no services at this time. Arrangements by Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com
