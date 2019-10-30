Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1533
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Leeth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Leeth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Leeth Obituary
Joyce Leeth

Lansing, MI - Joyce Mae Leeth, born October 7, 1929 to James and Freida Boomer in Lansing, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the age of 90.

Mrs. Leeth was a lifelong resident of Lansing. She worked for the State of Michigan and was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband K.A. of 66 years in February of 2015.

Surviving to cherish her memory are her son Robert Leeth of Lansing.

Funeral Services officiated by Pastor Wes Emerson, will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel (900 E. Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48912). The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery.

Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.grlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now