Joyce Leeth
Lansing, MI - Joyce Mae Leeth, born October 7, 1929 to James and Freida Boomer in Lansing, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the age of 90.
Mrs. Leeth was a lifelong resident of Lansing. She worked for the State of Michigan and was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband K.A. of 66 years in February of 2015.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her son Robert Leeth of Lansing.
Funeral Services officiated by Pastor Wes Emerson, will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel (900 E. Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48912). The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019