Joyce Lucille (Barry) Decker
1926 - 2020
Joyce Lucille (Barry) Decker

Joyce Lucille (Barry) Decker, born in Lansing on August 28,1926, passed away July 14,2020 at age 93. Joyce lived in the Lansing area most all of her life. She worked for and retired from Motor Wheel Corporation. Joyce loved family, travel, spending winters in Florida, baseball and sweets. Preceding her in death was her beloved husband, Edwin. Surviving are her sons, Gary & Kathy Decker of Rockford, and Jack & Teresa of Lake; two sisters, Joan Gaukel of Lansing and Patricia Patrick of Dunwoody, GA; grandchildren, Chris & Lisa Decker, Heather & Tim Antes, Karen & Mike Grubisich, Lauren & Cory Maddy, and Danielle Decker; and six great-grandchildren. Interment will take place privately and memorial contributions may be made to Spectrum Health Hospice. www.MichiganCremation.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
