Mason - Joyce Melrae (Every) Saelens, age 99, of Mason, MI, went to be with her Lord on June 29, 2020. Joyce was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to many, with a great love for her family. She was born November 18, 1920 to Mable and Wourt Every, of Every Road, Mason. Joyce graduated from Mason High School in 1938. She was formerly employed by Wyeth Laboratories, The Shopping Guide, Consumers Power, and Ingham County (both Treasurer and Controller Offices). She married LeRoy "Sailor" Saelens on January 2, 1942. Together they raised two daughters, Carol and Jacquelyn. Joyce was a member and past president of the Mason VFW Post #7309 Women's Auxiliary, a 60+ year member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mason (co-past chair of Women's Circle), and a member of Mason Senior Citizens. She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Saelens; and sister, Ruth Otis, brothers, Glen and Lawrence Every, and son-in-law, William L. Quinn. Surviving are her daughters, Carol (William) Quinn and Jacquelyn (Steven) Mussell; five grandchildren, Jennell Quinn (Jerold Long), Kathy (Delza) Mullins, Erin Quinn, Patrick (Jessica) Mussell, and Logan Mussell; seven great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; and many special nieces, nephews, and friends. A private service is planned. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Mason, 131 E. Maple St., Mason, MI 48854 or Jean R. Anderson, VFW Post #7309, 1243 Hull Rd, Mason, MI 48854. Arrangements by Caskey-Mitchell Funeral Home, Stockbridge, www.mitchellfuneral.com.




Published in Ingham County Community Newspaper from Jul. 2 to Jul. 12, 2020.
