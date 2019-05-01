Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
(517) 655-2158
Calling hours
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
View Map
Joyce Rector Obituary
Joyce Rector

Williamston - Joyce F. Rector passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the age of 87. Surviving are her husband, Norman Rector; children, Dennis (Suzanne), Dale (Diane), Chris (Betty), Linda; six grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren and one on the way; siblings, Donna Hile, Robert Betcher, and Melody Curtis. The funeral service will be at 11:00am Friday, May 3, 2019 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Williamston Chapel. The family will receive family and friends from 2-4 and 6-8pm Thursday, and 10-11am on Friday.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 1, 2019
