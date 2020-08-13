Joyce Rosser



12-25-1928-7-21-2020. It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a wonderful Mother at the age of 91. She was born on Christmas day to Elmer and Olive Orr, one of eight children, and is predeceased by her parents, and 5 siblings. Dorothy, Betty, Gertrud, Harriett and brother Eddie. Survived by sister Ann (Dave) Teeter and Roberta Folland.



In 1947 Joyce met and married the love of her life Edward Rosser and were together for 72 years. They are survived by daughter Linda Smith and son Joseph (Marsha) 4 Grandchildren and 6 Great



Grandchildren.



She was a lifelong resident of Lansing until she retired in 1990. Joyce worked at Sparrow Hospital as an accountant for many years. They spent their time between Mecosta Lake and Arizona. They moved full time to Chandler in 1997 to be near their family. They had many great friends in AZ. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved by her family. She was Truly a great woman.









