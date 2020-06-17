Joyce Smith
Potterville - Joyce Marie (Edington) Smith, 90, of Potterville, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, died peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Joyce was born on October 19, 1929, in Lansing, the daughter of Walter J. and Vernie E. (Conrad) Edington. She graduated from Potterville High School in 1947. On April 21, 1947, she married Carl Smith Jr. and spent the next 55 years creating their legacy together. Joyce stayed at home to raise their eight children. She was an extremely hard-working woman who farmed, milked cows, and could often be found lying on the ground under the farm equipment fixing something. Joyce worked outside the home at one point at Baryames Cleaners in Lansing. After the youngest, Jerry, was born, Joyce started driving school bus for Potterville Public School, until she retired after 22 years. Joyce spent her entire life devoted to her husband and family. When she wasn't working around the farm or driving bus, Joyce enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren, mowing the lawn, attending Eastern Star meetings and collecting mallard ducks. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Joyce is survived by her children, Anne (Al) Aseltine, David (Grace) Smith, Brian Smith, Jill (Phil) Roehl, Judy (Larry) Zakora, Gary (Karen) Smith, Debbie (Earl) Blasen, and Jerry (Nikki) Smith; 22 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren with another on the way; and brother, Clyde (Carol) Edington of Melbourne, FL. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl Jr.; her parents; grandson, Richard Hill Jr.; and great-grandson, Seth Zakora.
Due to current quarantine and sheltering guidelines, the family is going to have a private graveside service at Benton Township cemetery. If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions to The Diabetes Foundation. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of Joyce on her Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.
Potterville - Joyce Marie (Edington) Smith, 90, of Potterville, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, died peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Joyce was born on October 19, 1929, in Lansing, the daughter of Walter J. and Vernie E. (Conrad) Edington. She graduated from Potterville High School in 1947. On April 21, 1947, she married Carl Smith Jr. and spent the next 55 years creating their legacy together. Joyce stayed at home to raise their eight children. She was an extremely hard-working woman who farmed, milked cows, and could often be found lying on the ground under the farm equipment fixing something. Joyce worked outside the home at one point at Baryames Cleaners in Lansing. After the youngest, Jerry, was born, Joyce started driving school bus for Potterville Public School, until she retired after 22 years. Joyce spent her entire life devoted to her husband and family. When she wasn't working around the farm or driving bus, Joyce enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren, mowing the lawn, attending Eastern Star meetings and collecting mallard ducks. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Joyce is survived by her children, Anne (Al) Aseltine, David (Grace) Smith, Brian Smith, Jill (Phil) Roehl, Judy (Larry) Zakora, Gary (Karen) Smith, Debbie (Earl) Blasen, and Jerry (Nikki) Smith; 22 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren with another on the way; and brother, Clyde (Carol) Edington of Melbourne, FL. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl Jr.; her parents; grandson, Richard Hill Jr.; and great-grandson, Seth Zakora.
Due to current quarantine and sheltering guidelines, the family is going to have a private graveside service at Benton Township cemetery. If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions to The Diabetes Foundation. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of Joyce on her Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.