|
|
Joyce Sparks
Charlotte - Joyce Ann Sparks, an inspiration to live life to the fullest, (many referred to her as the original energizer bunny), 86, of Charlotte died peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019 in Charlotte. Joyce was born April 11, 1932, in Battle Creek, Michigan, the oldest of the 3 children of Arthur and Hazel (Berry) Schenck. She graduated from Olivet High School and then received her music degree at Michigan State College (now MSU). She met her sweetheart, Kenneth Sparks, and he proposed to her at the MSC stack. They were married July 11, 1953 and together they raised 5 children. Joyce worked at Schuler's restaurant for 11 years, taught music at Olivet College and taught private piano lessons to half the town of Charlotte for many years. Joyce was an active, dedicated and enthusiastic leader and participant in many local groups. She was the original pianist and sang in the Charlotte Women's Club Choir; member of the General Federation of Women's Club Charlotte Chapter for over 40 years and was elected President and nominated GFWC Charlotte Club Woman of the Year in 2000. She served as Secretary of the Reading Is Fun Committee Program, participated in the City Beautification Program, where she planted thousands of flowers downtown; attended Health by Design for 20 years and volunteered time delivering mobile meals. Ken and Joyce were members of the Charlotte County Club, and the First Congregational Church. Joyce chaired the "Driving Crew" for take-out meals for the church's annual bazaar.
Joyce enjoyed going to the Michigan State football games with friends and loved snow skiing, snowmobiling, DANCING, golfing, walking, exercising and working outdoors. She and Ken visited every state and traveled the world together and with their many friends. She very much enjoyed time spent with family especially when all of them including grandchildren went on a 7-day cruise. She loved playing cards and was a member a bridge club in Charlotte for 50 years.
Joyce is survived by her children, Jennie (Tom) Richardson, Jodie Leeser, Kent (Susan) Sparks, Kurk Sparks and Judie (John) Bridleman; 11 grandchildren, Jeffrey (Amber) Richardson, Kirsten (Curtis) Wondra, Kyle (Sarah) Leeser, Jay Sparks, Sophia Sparks, Kevin Sparks, Kali Sparks, Kaci Sparks, Kyan Sparks, Jacob Bridleman, Jordan Bridleman; great-grandchildren, Brock, Ella, Colton and Aubrie Wondra, Jace Richardson; brother, Lyle (Darlene) Schenck. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Kenneth N. Sparks and her sister, Sally Dowding.
Friends are encouraged to support Joyce's family at visitation and funeral services. Funeral services are April 6, 2019, 11:00 AM at First Congregational Church in Charlotte with Pastor Curtis Demars-Johnson officiating. Visitation is Friday, April 5, from 2-4:00 PM and 6-8 PM. If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions to Sensations Memory Care or First Congregational Church of Charlotte. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of Joyce on her Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 3, 2019