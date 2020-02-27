Services
Joyce T. Simon


1952 - 2020
Joyce T. Simon Obituary
Joyce T. Simon

Ovid - Joyce T. Simon age 67 passed away at Hospice House in Lansing on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Joyce was born on August 29, 1952 in St. Johns the daughter of Victor and Adelwina (Thelen) Simon. She graduated from St. Johns High School and had worked at K-Mart, St. Johns Egg Station and the former Magic Market all in St. Johns.

Joyce is survived by her nephew, Joseph M. Simon of Ovid, brothers Norbert Simon of Bath and Mark Simon of St. Johns, and sister Mary Simon of Ohio. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Simon.

At her request there will be no services. Arrangements are made by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 27 to Mar. 8, 2020
