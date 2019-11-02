|
|
Juan, Ramiro Vicente, Manolo Joaquin Zavala
Lansing - The Zavala boys, "Baby" Juan Zavala (8), Ramiro Vicente Zavala (5) and Manolo Joaquin Zavala (3), perished and went to Heaven after a tragic house fire on Wednesday October 30, 2019.
Baby Juan was 8 and in the 2nd grade. He loved school, his Xbox and rapping like his dad. He also loved pineapple and sausage pizza.
Ramiro was 5 and in kindergarten. He loved to dress up in his costumes, as well as eating pizza, rice and beans. His favorite song was, "El Toro Relajo" by Selena. He loved being Mexican, as he would say.
Manolo was 3 and loved playing outside. He loved dancing and eating everything. He loved playing with his action figures; his favorite being Groot. He always loved copying his brothers, wanting to be just like them.
The boys were preceded in death by their great grandfathers, Ramon Pena, II and Fredrick A. Wallace and uncle, Manuel Elias Zavala. They leave behind their mother, Alyssa Wallace; father, Juan Carlos Zavala and sister, Ariella Zavala. The boys will be greatly missed by their grandparents, Kim (Shelly) Wallace and Pricilla Franco, Anita (David) Pena and Jose Zavala; uncles, Kim, Michael, Fredrick, Santiago, Julian, Mauricio, Bernardo, Marcelo; aunts, Amelia, Leticia, Nina, Xochi and several cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. at the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt Chapel, 5035 Holt Rd., Holt, with Tasha Trevino officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. until service time at the Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank the Greater Lansing community and beyond for the outpouring of love and support during this devastating time. For those wishing and able, memorial contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home, at the Lansing Grand River School or the Lopez Agency. There is also a funding account set up for the family on Facebook under Zavalakidsfund. Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019