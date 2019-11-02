Services
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
517-268-1000
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juan Zavala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juan Ramiro Vicente Manolo Joaquin Zavala

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juan Ramiro Vicente Manolo Joaquin Zavala Obituary
Juan, Ramiro Vicente, Manolo Joaquin Zavala

Lansing - The Zavala boys, "Baby" Juan Zavala (8), Ramiro Vicente Zavala (5) and Manolo Joaquin Zavala (3), perished and went to Heaven after a tragic house fire on Wednesday October 30, 2019.

Baby Juan was 8 and in the 2nd grade. He loved school, his Xbox and rapping like his dad. He also loved pineapple and sausage pizza.

Ramiro was 5 and in kindergarten. He loved to dress up in his costumes, as well as eating pizza, rice and beans. His favorite song was, "El Toro Relajo" by Selena. He loved being Mexican, as he would say.

Manolo was 3 and loved playing outside. He loved dancing and eating everything. He loved playing with his action figures; his favorite being Groot. He always loved copying his brothers, wanting to be just like them.

The boys were preceded in death by their great grandfathers, Ramon Pena, II and Fredrick A. Wallace and uncle, Manuel Elias Zavala. They leave behind their mother, Alyssa Wallace; father, Juan Carlos Zavala and sister, Ariella Zavala. The boys will be greatly missed by their grandparents, Kim (Shelly) Wallace and Pricilla Franco, Anita (David) Pena and Jose Zavala; uncles, Kim, Michael, Fredrick, Santiago, Julian, Mauricio, Bernardo, Marcelo; aunts, Amelia, Leticia, Nina, Xochi and several cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. at the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt Chapel, 5035 Holt Rd., Holt, with Tasha Trevino officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. until service time at the Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank the Greater Lansing community and beyond for the outpouring of love and support during this devastating time. For those wishing and able, memorial contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home, at the Lansing Grand River School or the Lopez Agency. There is also a funding account set up for the family on Facebook under Zavalakidsfund. Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -