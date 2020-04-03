|
Juanita Houghton
Haslett - Juanita (Char) Houghton, our loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away on April 2, 2020. She was born June 2, 1940 in Clare, MI. Over the years she enjoyed bowling and gardening, also golfing with her friend in Michigan and in Florida. Most of all she enjoyed being with her family and beloved husband, Jim Houghton, daughters Debra (Matt) Yelinek, Vickie (Al) Brown and Cynthia (Pete) Houghton, 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed. We Love You. There will be no services, arrangements by Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Perry Chapel. Memorial are suggested to Compassus Hospice, 801 S. Waverly Rd. Unit 200 Lansing, MI 48917. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020