Juanita Maldonado
Lansing
- Juanita Maldonado of Lansing, a beautiful lady with a contagious laugh, went to be with her Lord and Savior November 5, 2020 at the age of 80. Born in Saltillo, Coahuilia, Mexico on November 24, 1939 to Juan Garcia Peña and Maria Garcia Garcia, she later met future husband, Benito Maldonado in Mexico in 1957. They moved to Lansing, Michigan in 1973 and raised their four sons there.
Juanita had a wonderful loving spirit, and unconditional acceptance of others. Everyone was welcome at her table. She was a wonderful cook who was always prepared for a crowd. Juanita lived a life that reflected her loving relationship with her Lord. Very frank and honest as well, you never had to guess what Juanita was thinking. She lived for her family, it was always important to have her boys together. Her sons said she was a very firm but fair mom.
Juanita is survived by her husband of 63 years, Benito; sons, Ben (Pat), David (Melinda), Adriel (Stacy), and Juan (Jennifer); 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Micaela (Gilberto) Garza and Amelia (Elias) Nieto. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Eduarda Rodriguez and Francisca Gonzales.
Funeral services are Monday, November 9, 2020, 12:00 noon at Mount Hope Church in Lansing. Visitation is one hour prior to the service, 11 AM to 12 noon at the church. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Mask, group capacity, and distancing guidelines will be practiced. The funeral will be webcast Go to www.prayfuneral.com
