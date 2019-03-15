|
Juanita Whetstone
Rockville, MD. - Received her heavenly wings on March 8, 2019, at the age of 93 in Rockville, MD. Juanita was born on December 14, 1925, in Lewisville, AR and relocated to Lansing, MI in the early 1950s. She worked for the Michigan Democratic Party for over 30 years and was active in political and community events. After retirement, she moved to Maryland. She is survived by 1 son, Charles Adams of Lexington, KY and 3 daughters, Carolyn Manuel of Dallas, TX, Joy Dawson of Rockville, MD, and Sandy Whetstone of Chicago, IL. She had 6 grandchildren, Charles Adams, Jr., Jacquelin Adams, Alecia Williams (Lee), Dr. Frank Dawson IV (Amanda), Erica Dawson and Joy Whetstone. She had 4 great-grandchildren, Jasmine Hawkins, Jocelyn Hawkins, Jacques Hawkins, Jr., and Frank Dawson V and 3 great-great-grandchildren Khaden Pitts, Zaiden Odhams, and Makita Adams. She also had numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends. Funeral services will be private.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 15, 2019