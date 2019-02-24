Services
Paradise Funeral Chapel - Lansing
1107 East Miller Road
Lansing, MI 48911
(517) 272-1035
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
5200 Pleasant Grove Rd
Lansing, MI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
5200 Pleasant Grove Rd
Lansing, MI
View Map
Lansing - 72, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on February 17, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory her children; April (Vernon) Ford and Timothy (TJ) Cooper; grandchildren, Paris Roper, Daja and Vabian Ford; mother, Florine Roper; brothers Albert (Marie) Roper, Fredrick Roper, and many other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service: Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 5200 Pleasant Grove Rd, Lansing, MI at 1:00 PM with a 12:00 PM Family Hour. Services Entrusted to Paradise Funeral Chapel.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
