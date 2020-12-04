1/1
Judith Alene Decker
Judith Alene Decker

East Lansing - Judith Alene (Hill) Decker was born to Florine (Bond) Hill and Allen Hill on Jan. 10, 1938 in St. Johns, Michigan and went to heaven on Dec. 2, 2020. She spent her life as an artist with pencil and paint, flowers, her sewing machine and especially with children. Just ask any of the dozens of children who were lucky enough to be in Judy's daycare. She worked at Jon Anthony Flower Shop, retired from Sears and was the first cashier at Merindorf Meats, just for fun. Judy enjoyed classic movies, sweets, travel and the beach. She attended Pennway Church of God since she was a teenager and had been a Sunday school teacher, youth counselor and lay minister. Judy enjoyed many years as a winter Texan in Weslaco, TX with the Red Hat Ladies. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ronald Joe Decker; daughters, Ronda Decker, Lauri Miller and Tammy Batcheller; sister, Jane Cooper; step-sister, Donora Stauffer; 5 grand-children and 3 great grand-children. She is preceded in death by her parents; step-father, David Peabody; sister, Kaye Cleveland and brother, John Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of Lansing or Pennway Church of God. A small family funeral will be held at Gorsline Runciman, East Lansing on Monday at 1 p.m. Visitation begins at 12 noon. Interment will take place at Summit Cemetery in Williamston. Share memories at www.greastlansing.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
