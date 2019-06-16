|
|
Judith Ann Beard
Delta Twp, MI -
Judith Ann Beard, age 76, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. Judith was born in Albion, MI on November 8, 1942, the daughter of Edwin W. and Vera Mae (Shelters) Bohm. After graduating from high school, Judith was a secretary with Oldsmobile and had an opportunity to be transferred to Hawaii, where she worked and resided for a year. Upon returning to Lansing, she worked with Leavenworth Photographic, Inc. Judith was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church for 40+ years. An avid skier, she was involved with the Hearth and Hill Club and loved to paint and work with ceramics. Judith was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Morgan L. (2010). Surviving are her son, William and sister, Carol (Bill) Marr. A private family service has taken place. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to Sparrow Hospice in memory of Judith. Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 16, 2019