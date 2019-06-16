Services
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Delta Chapel - Lansing
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
517-323-7890
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Beard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ann Beard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judith Ann Beard Obituary
Judith Ann Beard

Delta Twp, MI -

Judith Ann Beard, age 76, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. Judith was born in Albion, MI on November 8, 1942, the daughter of Edwin W. and Vera Mae (Shelters) Bohm. After graduating from high school, Judith was a secretary with Oldsmobile and had an opportunity to be transferred to Hawaii, where she worked and resided for a year. Upon returning to Lansing, she worked with Leavenworth Photographic, Inc. Judith was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church for 40+ years. An avid skier, she was involved with the Hearth and Hill Club and loved to paint and work with ceramics. Judith was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Morgan L. (2010). Surviving are her son, William and sister, Carol (Bill) Marr. A private family service has taken place. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to Sparrow Hospice in memory of Judith. Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now