Judith Hansen
1937 - 2020
Judith Hansen

Eaton Rapids -

Passed away at the age of 83 on November 9, 2020. Judy was born in Jackson, MI, February 1, 1937, to Frederick and Gertrude (Voice) Nellis. She was a teacher with the Fremont and Lansing public schools before retiring in 1994. As a teacher, she also was a physical education teacher, enjoyed swimming and taught swimming classes at the YMCA for several years. Judith hobbies included antiquing, reading, travel and restoring old houses. She was a member of the Eaton Rapids First United Methodist Church and the Friends of the Eaton Rapids Library. Judy was an excellent organizer enjoying planning social events and attending reunions. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Hansen; daughter, Julia (Scott) Barningham of Eaton Rapids; son, Eric (April) Hansen of Battle Creek; grandchildren, Jenna (Shane) Schnepp of Eaton Rapids, Mathew (Savahna) Hansen of Battle Creek, Kaitlynn (Joseph) Echevarria of Battle Creek, Caleb Hansen of Battle Creek and Bradley Barningham of Eaton Rapids. Judy was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sandra (Nellis) Corr Jordan. Graveside services will be held at a later date in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Eaton Rapids First United Methodist Church. Arrangements were entrusted to the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel in Eaton Rapids. Please visit our website to place online condolences, www.millsfuneral.com.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel
518 S. Main St.
Eaton Rapids, MI 48827
(517) 663-5331
