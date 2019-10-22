|
Judith Horton
Lansing - Judith Ann "Judy" Horton age 75 of Lansing passed away at her home on October 19, 2019 under the loving care of her family and McLaren Hospice. She was born September 23, 1944 in Albion the daughter of Julius and Alice Thomas and they preceded her in death.
Judy was educated in the Albion School System, graduating from Albion High School in 1962; she then went to Beauty School in Detroit, Michigan. Judy worked most of her working life in the Auto Industry as an assembler and spent her last working years at M.S.U. in Food Service.
Judy loved to skate and learned to Ballroom Dance as well as Chicago Step which became her love when it came to social activities. She also was a lover of smooth Jazz music. She was a member of Trinity AME Church in Lansing and served faithfully until she became ill.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Samuel Horton of Lansing, sons, Dennis (Jennifer) Owens of Battle Creek, Marc Owens of North Carolina, sisters, Janet Taylor, Jewell (Maurice) Harris all of Albion, Joyce (Elvin) Crum of California, Jackie Thomas of Grand Rapids, brother Julius Thomas II of East Lansing, granddaughters, Dharia Bree Piper-Owens, Jasmine Horton, 4 step-children: Crystal Horton, April Ann Horton, Felicia (Darren) Marks all of Alabama and Cedric Harris of Detroit and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Services to celebrate Judy's life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 beginning with family hour at 11:00 AM until the time of service at 12 NOON at Lewis Chapel AME Church, 522 Center St., Albion with Reverend Stephen C. Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Albion Memory Gardens.
The family is being served by J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home, Albion.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019