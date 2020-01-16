|
Judith Jacobs
Grand Ledge - Judith Kaye Jacobs, age 72, of Grand Ledge, Michigan, entered her heavenly home on January 13, 2020. She was born June 21, 1947 in St. Johns, MI, daughter to the late Rev. Harold and Winifred (Irwin) Jacobs. She is survived by her dear sister, Janet Jacobs.
Judy was a graduate of Grand Ledge High School, Class of 1967. She was a member of the Grand Ledge First United Methodist Church, volunteered for forty years at the Sparrow Volunteer Office, and very proudly knitted cat and dog blankets for the Capital Area Humane Society. Judy always strived to be at her best living with her disability. She loved spending time with family, taking many trips over the years with her mother and sister, and enjoyed time with her friends at Serenity Place.
A funeral service will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 411 Harrison St., Grand Ledge, with Pastor Cynthia Skutar officiating. Interment will be at Gresham Cemetery, Chester Twp., MI. Visitation will be Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Grand Ledge FUMC or Capital Area Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Jan. 16, 2020