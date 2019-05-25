|
Judith Klein Frank
Scottsdale, AZ - Judy Frank, 74, of Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of East Lansing, MI, died on May 20, 2019; 18 years after her initial cancer diagnosis. Over those 18 years, she witnessed two marriages: her younger son, Danny, to Angie Wilson and her older son, Brian, to Shanna Pittman. As was her nature, she welcomed Angie and Shanna into the Frank family with open arms and an overflowing heart. She also became a devoted Grammy to Danny and Angie's sons, Max and Lev, and to Brian and Shanna's daughter, Olivia. Her husband of 50 years, Allen, remains behind to continue providing guidance, wisdom and support for the whole family. She also cherished her relationships with her brother, Sandy Klein and his wife, Carol, her brother-in-law, Dennis Frank and his wife, Peggy, her late father and mother, Herb and Betty Klein, her late parents-in-law Jack and Gretl Frank, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Though she thrived with cancer for 18 years, her diagnosis did not define her. In addition to her familial appointments, she was a teacher, lawyer, scholar, and advocate. Most importantly, she was a friend, mentor, and all-around superhero to countless people who remember her fondly. Judy was never happier than when she was surrounded by her family, all of whom were with her at the end. Those who wish to honor her memory may do so by fighting for justice and against intolerance, by being an inspiration to others, and by working to make the world a better place. If so desired, contributions in Judy's memory are suggested to the following organizations: MD Anderson Children's Art Project (childrensartproject.org), Lazarex Cancer Foundation (lazarex.org), Houston Ground Angels (houstongroundangels.org), or a .A celebration of her life was held in Scottsdale, Arizona on May 26. A second celebration will be held at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in East Lansing, Michigan on June 30th at 11:00 am.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 25, 2019