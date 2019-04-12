Services
Gaylord Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
850 N Center Ave
Gaylord, MI 49734
(989) 732-2230
Judith Lee (Judy) Dean


Gaylord - Judith (Judy) Lee Dean, 77 of Gaylord, passed away at Medilodge of Gaylord on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from complications associated with Alzheimer's Disease.

Judy was born in Oregon on February 24, 1942, and the family moved to Alpena, Michigan in 1957. She is a graduate of Alpena High School and had attended Central Michigan University. Judy retired from Delta Dental of Michigan located in Okemos, Michigan around 2005.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents, William (Bus) Bigham, Florence (Flo) Bigham; and sister, Jan Bigham, all formerly of Alpena. She is survived by her daughter, Kris Dean of Gaylord; son Greg (Tracy) Dean of South Padre Island, Texas; sister Sue (David) Peterson of Evanston, Illinois; and brother, Bruce Bigham (Lillian) of Lincoln, Michigan; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Judy's family will remember her at a private family gathering. Those who wish are asked to consider memorial contributions to the of Michigan at 20300 Civic Center Drive, Southfield, Michigan 48076.

Arrangements are by Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Please share your memories and personal messages with the family at www.gaylordfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 12, 2019
