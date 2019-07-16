|
|
Judith Lynn Dyer
Charlotte -
Age 76, our loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on July 13, 2019. Born November 19, 1942 in Lansing, MI. Judith was a great mom and was always there for us. Caring for her family was her life. She was a life member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary, and was past president of the Cooties. Surviving are her husband of 57 years, John P. Dyer; 3 children Mary (Brian) Heightchew, Michael (Robin) Dyer, and Melinda (Pierre) Potter; 5 grandchildren, Sarah (Ryan Shipman) Heightchew, Bruce (Shelby) Heightchew, Nicole (Tim) Graham, Emilia (Austin Wilson) Potter, and Eric Potter; 4 great-grandchildren with one on the way; sister, Linda (Elijah) Montez; and many other family members and friends. Judith was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Beatrice Fuller; brother, Bruce Allen Fuller. Visitation is from 11:00 - 1:00 P.M. Thursday with the celebration of Judith's life at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, July 18, 2019 in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Interment Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made to the in memory of Judith. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 16, 2019