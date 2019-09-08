Services
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First Church of the Nazarene
415 East Maple
Mason, MI
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
First Church of the Nazarene
415 East Maple
Mason, MI
Judith Mohlman Obituary
Judith Mohlman

Mason - Judy (Rosynek) Mohlman, age 78, passed away August 18, 2019 at Sparrow Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Judy is survived by her three sons, Nicholas, Jason (Alice) and Toby; three grandchildren, Rachael, Hannah and Isaac and great-grandchildren, Riley and Jack, siblings; Joan (Duane) Iverson, Janet Rochefort, James Rosynek, Joy Rosynek, Jill Cochran, and Jay (Marilyn) Rosynek.

The Mohlman family: Roger, Chuck (Sharon), Tom, Barbara (Jerry) Gianella, Phyllis (Roger) Zahn. Judy has several nieces and nephews including Kimberly O'Connor and Tara Cochran. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Ray and two of her children, Rene and Ramie, her parents, Joseph and Madeline Rosynek and brother, Richard. Judy was a resident of Mason for over 50 years and worked at various local businesses. She was a member of the Tri-County Antique Club where she formed life-long friendships. Cremation has taken place.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Judy's life and to remember how she came into our lives will take place on Sunday, September 15th, 2019 at Mason First Church of the Nazarene, 415 East Maple, Mason, Michigan with visitation from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. with a service to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Mason Library, 145 West Ash Street, Mason, MI 48854.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
