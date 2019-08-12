|
Judith Simpson
Eaton Rapids - Carried in the arms of angels, Judy entered into Paradise surrounded by her family and close friends, August 9, 2019 at the age of 76. Judy was born in Sault Ste Marie, MI, July 14, 1943, to Frank and Margaret (Tremont) Capucille. She received her certificate as a Radiologic Technologist from Sparrow Hospital, which is where she also met the love of her life, Paul, whom she married in 1964. Judy was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church since 1964, Martha's Sisters, the choir and the "Trio" which was a musical group consisting of herself, Kay Bumstead and Kathy Elston, that graced many in the community with their beautiful voices. She will be remembered for her infectious laughter, her vibrant character and her love to help and care for so many family and friends. Judy loved to spoil her family with baked goods, jams, cleaning houses, ironing and making dinners. She had a selfless heart and always thought of others before herself. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Sparrow Hospital, Dr. Cohn, Dr. Choo and nurses Jamie and Nicole for the compassionate and loving care given to Judy. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Paul Simpson; daughter, Renae (Todd) Davidson of Eaton Rapids; son, Thomas (Erin) Simpson of Eaton Rapids; grandchildren, Tori and Andrew Davidson, Maiya, Allison and Dominic Simpson and Collin Spencer; sister, Carol (Donald) Murphy of WA; brother, Thomas (Sonja) Capucille of OK. Judy was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Marcia Capucille. A Funeral Mass will be 11 am Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 515 E. Knight St. With Fr. George Puthenpeedika officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8 pm at the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel, with a Rosary prayed at 7:30 pm. Visitation will also be at the church one hour prior to Mass. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to St. Vincent DePaul Charities. Arrangements were entrusted the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel in Eaton Rapids. Please visit our website to place online condolences or to sign the guest book, www.millsfuneral.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, 2019