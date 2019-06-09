|
Judy Ann Cooper
Sheridan - Judy Ann Cooper, age 79, of Sheridan passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Judy was born on January 31, 1940 to Paul and Margaret Gregg in Charlotte, MI. Judy married the love of her life, John Cooper Jr. on October 22, 1955. She was an active member of the Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Ionia. Judy had a passion for cooking, eating and taking care of people. She loved being by the water and loved competing in Euchre and Scrabble.
Judy is survived by her loving husband, John Cooper Jr. of Sheridan; children, Karen (Tim) Green of Davison, MI, Troy Cooper of Ionia, Robin (Joel) Sandborn of Falmouth, MI and Rebekah (Jon) Bailey of Ionia; sister, Sharon (Ken) Hutchison of Ionia; grandchildren, Chris (Alisha) Green, Joey Green, Justin (Sarah) Green, R.J. Fuller, TaraJo (David) Seyfried, Morgan (Brett) Kenney, Megan (Al) Timmermans, Kristin (Joe) Kennedy, Jordan (Taelor) Sandborn, Cody Cooper, Caleb Cooper, Olivia Bailey, Frankie Cooper, Jack Bailey, Sophia Bailey and Aiden Bailey; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Deborah Fuller; sons, Jeffery Cooper, Joseph Cooper, and grandson Ryan Green.
The Family would like to express their gratitude to the Laurels of Carson City, and to their friends at the Kingdom Hall for the help with transportation, meals and support.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Ionia. Memorial service will be held 2:00 pm, June 16th at the Kingdom Hall with a luncheon following at the Log Cabin located at 6484 E Bluewater Hwy., Muir Mi 48860, immediately following the services.
Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Online condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 9, 2019