Judy Carlene Maniez
St. Johns - Judy Carlene Maniez, age 75, of St. Johns passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her home with family by her side. She was born February 9, 1945 in Garden City, Michigan the daughter of Fred and Dorothy "June" (Gladson) Henson. On May 18, 1963 she married David N. Maniez, a blessed union of 57 years. She remodeled several of their homes, until they were able to save enough money to build their forever home in St. Johns.
Judy spent her life caring for her beloved family, first her siblings, then her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed camping, trips to the casino, ice cream, watching Wheel of Fortune and the Price is Right. She also enjoyed going to garage sales, cleaning her house, woodworking, tending to her flower gardens and yard work.
Judy is survived by her husband, David Maniez, Sr; three children, Evangeline Feldpausch, David (Janelle) Maniez, Carla (Joel) Gillespie; eight grandchildren; one step-grandson; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Gary (Cy) Henson, Connie (Ron) Weishaar, Kimberly (Paul) Lipke; her mother-in-law, Winifred Maniez; and her step-father, James Benaway.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law, Curtis Feldpausch, Sister, Valerie Henson and father-in-law, Fernand Maniez.
Cremation has taken place with a Memorial Celebration to be held at the family's home at a later date. She will be laid to rest at the "Family Memorial Gardens" on the Maniez family land. Those desiring, may make memorial donations to Lowe United Methodist Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Dodge Funeral Home, Middleton. To view Judy's obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com