|
|
Judy Daniels
Lansing - Judy (Martin) Daniels passed away on February 21, 2019. She was born on May 1, 1947 in Lansing, MI to Clement and Mildred Martin of Grand Ledge and was the oldest of their five daughters (Mary VanHouten, Susan Rae, Linda Wideman, and Patty Righter). She attended Grand Ledge High School and after graduation, got married and had two children, Michelle and Tim Sackett. In 1979 Judy started HRU Technical Resources with the support of her mother, Mildred, and went on to become a successful business woman in a time and industry where most women didn't dare to venture. She was a pioneer and a strong negotiator. There wasn't a stronger and more savvy business person you would come up against, as Judy Daniels. She was a major part of the business as the CEO right up to her passing, having her son, Tim, step into the role of President a decade ago. Judy always considered the employees at HRU part of her family. Being a woman in the business world she keenly, from early on, understood she had a key advantage over her male peers in business in that she was able to create a family atmosphere at work, that helped her employees and the organization thrive. Judy's other passion was family. In today's world family comes in all shapes and sizes and along the way Judy found another son in Mike Daniels and her three children gave her five grandchildren (Keaton Sackett, Joshua Schmidt, Cameron Sackett, Kayden Daniels, and Cooper Sackett) and 2 great grandchildren (Melody and Gibson Schmidt). Judy was always proud of her kids and grandchildren's accomplishments, and she loved seeing them succeed in everything they do. Judy loved spending time with her mother and sisters, there was no greater joy in her life then to be surrounded by her family at the lake. You have never laughed so hard in your life then to be around Millie and her daughters when they were all together. The love, laughter, and especially the memories will live on. A Celebration of Judy's life will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be given to Eve, P.O. Box 14149, Lansing, Michigan 48901. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 25, 2019