Judy H. Lester
Okemos - Judy H. Lester, 68, of Okemos, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on September 23, 2020. She was born Judy Lynn Hoak on September 22, 1952 in New Haven, CT, the daughter of Donald and Antionette Hoak.
Judy grew up in Great Neck, NY and Middletown, NY and received a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from Binghamton University. She also received her Master's Degree in rehabilitation counselling from Syracuse University and had a long career in the mental health field. She was retired as a Developmental Disabilities Clinician for community Mental Health in Lansing.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Richard Lester of Okemos; son, Jason Lester and daughter-in-law, Devina Sindhu of Eugene, Oregon as well as her beloved grandson, Ishaan; brother, Brad Hoak of Highland Park, IL; and James Hoak of Beaverton, Oregon. She is also survived by several nieces and two sisters-in-law. In addition to her parents, Judy was predeceased by her son, James Lester and brother-in-law, Robert Lester.
In retirement Judy loved volunteering in the elementary classrooms of two close friends. She also enjoyed traveling to many countries and had the thrill of holding a young panda in Sichuan, China.
Her spirit and courage in her fight with a devastating disease will remain an inspiration to all who knew and loved her and her loving nature will be felt always by her family and friends.
Judy will be interred at East Lawn Memory Gardens in Okemos. Services will be private due to Covid19, with a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Judy's name be made to the Capitol Area Humane Society of Ingham County.
