Julia Ann (Morley) Loomis
East Lansing - "Oh, I have slipped the surly bonds of earth, And danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings; Sunward I've climbed and joined the tumbling mirth of sun-split clouds and done a hundred things You have not dreamed of; wheeled and soared and swung high in the sunlight silence. Hovering there I've chased the shouting wind along and flung my eager craft through footless halls of air." - John Gillespie Magee, Jr.
A young girl looked toward the Heavens and declared, "Someday I will learn how airplanes stay in the sky." She followed that dream and at the age of 19 she began fixed wing flying lessons, walking from her home in North Lansing to the Lansing airport. At 21 she became one of Michigan's first women commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the Civil Air Patrol flying CONUS missions during WWII. At the Park Lake Pavilion on a summer afternoon she met and conversed with her lifelong inspiration, Amelia Earhart. She was recently named Burcham Hills Retirement Community 'Veteran of the Year.' After the war, she quit flying to become a mother and raise a family. Her only other flight thereafter was on that "Really Big" Jet Jumbo Liner to Denver in 1999.
Julia was preceded in death by her husband, Victor W. Loomis of East Lansing; her father and mother, Thomas G. and Anna O. (Zech) Morley; two young brothers, Thomas and Richard Morley; two sisters, Mary Ledyard and Barbara Fish; three nephews, Michael and Russell Ledyard from Lansing and Brian Orazetti from California. She is survived by her sons, Victor W. (Nancy) Loomis, Jr. and Rex M. Loomis; two granddaughters, Elaine M. and Angela V., all of East Lansing. She is further survived by three nieces, Penny Harrington (CA), Roberta Webber (OR), and Shirley Rowley (MI), one nephew, William Fish (MI), four grandnieces, three grandnephews, five great-grandnieces and six great-grandnephews.
A Sunday school teacher (Tower Heart Baptist Church), a Boy Scout den mother, an elementary school reader (Donley), a chauffer, babysitter, a Halloween co-accomplice, and all around fan of ELHS's Girls' soccer and Girls' gymnastics. A several term PTA president of the Carl School District (Carl, Donley, Tower elementary schools) and principal voice in setting ELPS's far Eastern District Boundary.
Then came her career. Three decades of owning, operating and managing Loomis East Side Retail Hardware Store. Four generation of local businesses, homeowners, friends and neighbors all up and down East Michigan Ave in Lansing and places well beyond were loyal and regular customers. They came for conversation, to exchange stories, have robust political conversations, and some even purchased retail goods. Julia self-taught herself the hardware business studying manufacturer's guides, labels and listening to the professionals. The store was a go-to part of the community and "How do I fix this" was a frequently asked question.
Due to current circumstances, a memorial service will be arranged and announced at a future date. Those desiring to make an acknowledgement in Julia's name may do so through the Salvation Army, Lansing Citadel, personal needs fund, Burcham Hills Foundation, or . God blessed us with 99 years plus. Julia flew the Stars and Stripes outside her home every day. God Bless America...
A Heartfelt Thank You and Applause to the entire staff at Burcham Hills Retirement Community with special acknowledgement to the dedicated and tireless care providers of the Red Cedar memory care wing. We simply cannot say thank you enough.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020