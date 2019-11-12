Services
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
Julia Anne Luttrell


1942 - 2019
Julia Anne Luttrell Obituary
Julia Anne Luttrell

Lansing - Age 77, passed away November 10, 2019. She was born September 30, 1942, in Allegan, Michigan, to the late Marvin and Claudia Luttrell.

Julia was an avid reader, loved to travel, and was fluent in both Spanish and French. She was a graduate of Western Michigan University. She was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She retired from the State of Michigan after many years as a social worker. Julia was a longtime member of New Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Lansing.

She is survived by her daughter, Carla (Richard) Booden; brothers, Walter G. (Marva) Luttrell of Boston, MA, and Marvin D. (Nora) Luttrell of Allegan; sister, Marva L. Pritchett of Cedar Hill, TX; nephews, Gregory W.D. Luttrell and Aaron J. Pritchett; nieces, Mardi Fourreau, and Shannon L. Pritchett; great-nephews, Max and William Fourreau; great-niece, Lily Fourreau; her aunt, Marion Smith of Allegan; and many other extended family members and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Her family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the - Capital Area Regional Office. www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
