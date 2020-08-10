Julia "Julie" Josephine Crawford
Dimondale - Julia "Julie" Josephine Crawford, age 88, died August 8, 2020, born February 27, 1932 in Lansing, MI to George and Mary Elizabeth (Scully) Kuhn.
Julie graduated from Resurrection High School. She worked at Consumers Power Company where she met her husband. After raising her children, she worked at Farm Bureau Services in accounting until retirement in 1985. After retirement she and Dick traveled, enjoyed time with their grandkids, gathering for family dinners, and spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her son, Douglas.
Surviving are her children, Timothy (Paula) Crawford and family, Thomas (Teri) Crawford and family, Catherine Crawford, and Patricia Crawford; two special grandchildren, Daniel T. Crawford and Taylor L. Crawford and beloved grand dog, Dafney.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 345 Edwards St. in Grand Ledge with the Rev. James Eisele presiding. The family will receive friends beginning 10am until the Mass at 11:00 am.
In light of Covid restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required at church.
The service will be live streamed from St. Michaels church at https://www.youtube.com/c/StMichaelGLChurchVideo
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michaels Church in Grand Ledge.
A special thank you to Dr. Susan Caldwell, Dr. Jeffery Rule, the caring staff at McLaren Hospital, and her awesome aides and staff at Independent Village in Grand Ledge for the love, care, and patience in taking care of our Mom.
