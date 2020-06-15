Julia V. Grescowle
Lansing - Julia V. Grescowle, of Lansing Age 86, passed away June 14, 2020. She was born April 22, 1934 the daughter of Italian immigrants, Emil and Carmella DeMarco. Julie was a lifelong member of Church of the Resurrection and graduated from Resurrection High School in 1941. Her parents were founding members of the parish, and Julie proudly carried on their tradition of faith and service as a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Altar Society, and organizer of the annual Ox Roast Bake Sale.
Julie married her high school sweetheart, Robert Grescowle, in 1955, and together they owned Emil's Italian Restaurant, a long standing Lansing establishment that was originally started by her father. Bob and Julie built a life dedicated to their family, and Julie embraced her role as mother and Nonnie. She loved to cook; she served pasta and meatballs to the family every Sunday. When she wasn't in the kitchen, Julie loved fishing at her cottage on Higgins Lake, shopping, and caring for her children and grandchildren.
Julia is survived by 5 children, Paul Grescowle, Mark Grescowle, Maryellen (Tom) Stornant, Gina (Craig) Whelan, and Teresa (Scott) Kummer; 15 grandchildren, Dominic, Carmella, Julia, Robert, Augusta, Anna, Sarah, Tommy, Kera, Andrea, Angelena, Jena, Stevie, Maria and Teresa Rose; sister, Ellen Fata; 6 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and other extended family members; and lifetime friend, Teresa Seely. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, the love of her life for almost 55 years, her parents, and sister, Mary DiVietri. The funeral Mass will be concelebrated by the Rev. Troy Nevins and the Rev. Steve Mattson at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection, 1505 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church, the Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Michigan Premier HHC, 312 E. Houghton Avenue, Westbranch, Michigan 48661. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.grlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.