Lansing - Julian was born in Lansing, Michigan on December 18, 1935. Julian was called home to be with the Lord on June 22, 2020, with his family by his side. Julian worked for 30 years at Fisher Body until retiring in January of 1985. Julian was preceded in death by his parents, Maria and Octaff Van Den Abeele, his brother, Lucien Van Den Abeele, sister, Mary Ann Todd. Julian met the love of his life, Linda Lou Pringle and they were married May 25, 1957 and shared 63 years together. They were blessed with 4 children; Karen Miller, Brenda (Keith) DeMyers, Steven (Becky) Van Den Abeele, and Renee Kouyate, 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Mary Jane Seltz. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, with Rev. Fr. John Fain as celebrant with mask and social distancing being respected. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24 from 5:00-7:00 PM and Thursday 1:00-3:00 PM and 5:00-7:00 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church in memory of Julian.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes - Delta Chapel
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
517-323-7890
