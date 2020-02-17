|
Julianne Wagner Johnson
Okemos - Julianne Wagner Johnson died on Wednesday, February 12th, from lymphoma. She spent her final days at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 75 years old.
She enjoyed musicals and plays at the Wharton Center, gardening in her beautiful yard, Michigan State athletics, Catholicism and her faith, and cuddling with her adoring miniature dachshund, Sophia. More than anything she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. As a mother of three boys, Julianne was especially thrilled to have even more granddaughters (four) than she had sons (three). She absolutely adored each grandchild, and most visitors would hear the sounds of children playing and laughing throughout "Nana's" toy filled home.
Julianne was the daughter of Harold S. and Julia K. Wagner. She was born on May 22nd, 1944. She graduated from Archbishop Walsh High School in Olean, class of 1962. While in high school she met her future husband, Spencer C. Johnson, who attended the nearby Portville school district. She attended college at Syracuse University and the State University of New York at Buffalo, NY, from which she graduated in 1966 with a degree in music. She was an accomplished musician on both the violin and piano and worked regularly throughout college playing at local venues and at various social events. Although trained professionally, she was blessed with perfect pitch and could play virtually anything on the piano by ear, from classical to modern jazz to show tunes.
During college she dated Spencer Johnson, then a student at St. Bonaventure University in Olean, NY. While her future husband served as a Captain in the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea, during the Vietnam War, Julianne taught music in the Portville, NY school system while also pursuing a master's degree in education at St. Bonaventure University. Upon Spencer's safe return from Korea they were engaged and then married in August 1968 at St. Mary's Cathedral in Olean.
Following Spencer's honorable discharge from the military they lived in Ithaca, NY, where Spencer earned his graduate degree at Cornell University and Julianne continued teaching. After Spencer earned his degree at Cornell they lived in Washington D.C., where Julianne raised her first two sons, Charlie and Jamie. Spencer and Julianne next lived in Albany, NY, where Spencer and Julianne had their third, and final, son Steven.
In 1985 the family relocated to Okemos, Michigan, where Spencer was named President of the Michigan Health & Hospital Association ("MHA"). While not employed by the hospital association, Julianne worked very hard to create a family environment at the MHA. She was constantly entertaining Spencer's colleagues and their families and made their meetings family, and most specifically, child friendly. Spencer credited Julianne's unwavering support for all his successes, professional and personal. Sadly, Spencer died unexpectedly from a fall at his home on his birthday in November 2019.
She is survived by her three sons: Charlie (Carrie), Jamie (Kristin) and Steven. As the oldest of three children, Julianne enjoyed every opportunity to visit or host her brothers Ed Wagner (Elaine) and Steve Wagner (Ann), and she loved being aunt Julianne to her niece Molly and her nephews Eddie & Simon. When her own grandchildren arrived, she relished being Nana to Delaney, Dylan, Kendall, Kelsey and Riley, and felt blessed to have them all living nearby.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4pm until 7pm at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan Ave., in Lansing.
