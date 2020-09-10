1/1
Julie Stombaugh
Julie Stombaugh

Lansing - Julie Ann Stombaugh (59) of Lansing, got her Angel Wings on September 6, 2020. Julie was born January 30, 1961 in Valparaiso, Indiana to John and Beverly (Jensen) Stombaugh. She graduated from Harry Hill High School Class of 1979 and worked as a hair stylist for nearly 40 years, most recently at Fantastic Sam's in Holt. Spending time and creating memories with family and close friends was very important to Julie and she will be missed by the many lives that she touched. No need for her feet, she has wings now! She is survived by her sons, Aaron Stombaugh and Elijah Terry; mom, Beverly (Gary) Lass; brothers, Jeffrey (Marcie) Stombaugh, Jon Stombaugh, sister Cathy Stombaugh; nieces, Raychel, Jena, Olivia, Lauryn, Nevaeh and nephew Marcus; special mom to Tyler, Dylan, E.J., Ricky, Antonio, and Amber. She was like a Grandma to their children, Harmoney Rose and Cameron. She was preceded in death by infant daughter, Gretchen and father, John Stombaugh. Julie was a wonderful, loving Mom, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She will be missed by many. Rest in peace our sweet girl. The family wants to express our thanks to all the doctors, nurses and caregivers for their care of Julie over the last year. A Celebration of Julie's life will be scheduled at a later time due to concerns related to Covid-19. Memorial contributions may be given to the family to be used according to their wishes. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com






Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2531
