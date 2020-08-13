1/
Julius Boston Thomas Jr.
Albion - Julius Boston Thomas Jr. aka Fella of Albion, MI passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020, in the care of hospice at Ashley Care Center in Ashley, MI. Julius was born on December 21, 1947. He was the only son of Julius B. and Alice Thomas Sr. They both preceded him in death. He was a United States Navy Veteran. Julius loved to fish. His favorite fish to catch and fry was walleye. Julius was always friendly and not shy, creating new friendships everywhere he went. Everyone loved him and his personality.

Julius was a proud father of four: Rochelle (Kiyoshi) Hunt of New Hudson, Renee C. Thomas of Wixom, Julius Boston (Michelle) Thomas III of Bowling Green, Ohio, and Alexandria P. Thomas of Perrysburg, Ohio. He was also a loving grandfather to Kiyerra and Cody Hunt and Andrew and Colin Thomas. Julius was the only brother to five sisters. He was preceded in death by his oldest sister Judy (Samuel) Horton and is survived by Janet Taylor of Albion, Joyce (Elvin) Crum of California, Jackie Thomas of Grand Rapids, and Jewell (Maurice) Harris of Albion. He was loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews who survived him.

The family has decided to postpone a celebration of life service until it is safe to gather and travel.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
