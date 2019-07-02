Services
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Durbin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June A. Durbin


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June A. Durbin Obituary
June A. Durbin

St. Johns - June A. Durbin died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the age of 69. She was born September 4, 1949 in LaSalle, IL the daughter of Chester and Betty (Hancock) Pietrowski. June enjoyed playing softball and volleyball in her younger years and was a member of a bowling league for many years. She worked for several years in the cafeteria at St. Johns High School but her primary focus was providing loving care for her family and their home. On September 30, 1972 she married Bruce Durbin and he survives her. Also surviving is one daughter, Tonia (Jack) Luna; one son, Jace (Ashley) Durbin; four grandchildren, Havilyn Luna, Owen, Griffin and Kylie Durbin; one brother, Rick (Bonnie) Pietrowski; two sisters, Robin (Jerry) Egli and Kathy (Dave) Baima; her mother-in-law, Jeanette Durbin; one brother-in-law, Roger Durbin and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Tuesday at the funeral Home. June's family would like to thank the staff at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor for the wonderful care that was provided to her. Memorials may be made to the or .
Published in Lansing State Journal from July 2 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now