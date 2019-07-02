|
June A. Durbin
St. Johns - June A. Durbin died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the age of 69. She was born September 4, 1949 in LaSalle, IL the daughter of Chester and Betty (Hancock) Pietrowski. June enjoyed playing softball and volleyball in her younger years and was a member of a bowling league for many years. She worked for several years in the cafeteria at St. Johns High School but her primary focus was providing loving care for her family and their home. On September 30, 1972 she married Bruce Durbin and he survives her. Also surviving is one daughter, Tonia (Jack) Luna; one son, Jace (Ashley) Durbin; four grandchildren, Havilyn Luna, Owen, Griffin and Kylie Durbin; one brother, Rick (Bonnie) Pietrowski; two sisters, Robin (Jerry) Egli and Kathy (Dave) Baima; her mother-in-law, Jeanette Durbin; one brother-in-law, Roger Durbin and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Tuesday at the funeral Home. June's family would like to thank the staff at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor for the wonderful care that was provided to her. Memorials may be made to the or .
Published in Lansing State Journal from July 2 to July 7, 2019