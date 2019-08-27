|
June Ann Hansen
- - June Ann Kessler Hansen, aged 74, walked into the arms of her Lord Saturday, August 24th. Daughter of Richard and Erma Kessler of Montague Michigan, she grew up surrounded by love and lots of family. She met the love of her life, Gary Hansen, at 8th grade graduation. They married in August of 1965, and were blessed to share a life of ministry, travel and meeting many new people. June Ann's life was lived with generosity and integrity. The rock and anchor of her family, she modeled for all who had the privilege of knowing her what it means to show up. She showed up for her children and grandchildren at every event. She showed up by volunteering at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan for ten years and by mentoring children through Kid's Hope. June Ann is survived by Gary, her husband of 54 years; four children, Kim (Bob) Holwerda, Kristin (John) Cox, Karina (Chris) Rhodes and Kirk Hansen; former exchange student and daughter Marianne Michelet; 9 grandchildren: Travis, Tessa (Hunter), Jacob, Nate, Will, Lauryn, Brendan, Ben and Carly; 1 great-grandson, Asher; sisters, Diane Babcock and Nancy Rowe; brother, Richard (Wendy) Kessler; sister-in-law, Sally Diepen; brother-in-law, Claude Babcock and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Erma Kessler; parents-in-law, Lester and Caroline Hansen; brothers-in-law, Gordon Diepen and Dan Rowe; and nephew, Kevin Diepen. VISITATION will be Wednesday August 28th from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St. Norton Shores, MI 49444. Funeral Service will be 11 AM Thursday August 29th at First Lutheran Church (1206 Whitehall Rd. Muskegon, Michigan 49445) with Rev. Bill Uetricht and Rev. Erick Johnson presiding. Luncheon served after the service. Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Jude's Hospital or Hospice House of Mid-Michigan.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 27, 2019