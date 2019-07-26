|
June C. Willcutt
Mason - June C. Willcutt of Mason passed away peacefully at home on July 21st at the age of 80. Born to Lynn and Beatrice Grove, June met her husband Ron in the small town of Dimondale where they both grew up. They were married for the next 56 years and raised three children - sons Brian (Kim) and Brad Willcutt and daughter Kelley (Joe) Mireles in a house they built together in Mason.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, going out to dinner, sewing, playing bingo and keno, trips to Las Vegas, & the occasional beer!
June is survived by her loving husband Ron, twin sister Jeanette Farr, brother Max (Marilyn) Grove, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and furbabies Precious and Rascal.
In lieu of flowers, please join us to share your memories of June at a Celebration of Life at Buddies Grill, 2040 N. Aurelius Rd., Holt, MI on Sunday, July 28th from 1-4 pm.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 26, 2019