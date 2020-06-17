June Eloise Dickinson
June Eloise Dickinson

Perry -

June Eloise Dickinson, 86, of Perry, passed away on June 15, 2020.

A funeral service and internment will be held June 19, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Rowley Cemetery, Williamston, MI. Family and friends are invited and encouraged to bring a lawn chair to adhere to social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in June's honor to the American Lung Association.

June was born on May 18, 1934 on the family farm in Vermontville, Michigan. A natural social butterfly, June was deeply-devoted to her late husband, Richard. Together, they enjoyed the farm life, first in Okemos and then Perry. June worked for Bell Telephone, Spartan Keypunch Academy, and Michigan Foundation Seed, where she had the chance to meet and befriend many farmers from across the state.

June was happiest when she had a full social calendar and was surrounded by people. She was a longtime volunteer at both the Ingham County Fair and Michigan State Fair. June enjoyed trips to the casino, fishing, playing cards, Tuesday morning coffee with the girls, watching Spartan athletics, sipping on cosmos, and wintering in Florida. Most of all, June loved her family and friends dearly and enjoyed life to the fullest. She will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate to know her.

June is preceded in death by her husband Richard Dickinson, son-in-law Jim Baker, and six brothers and sisters.

She is survived by son Richard (Joyce) Groenink, stepdaughter Lori Baker, sister Donna (Tom) Salik, brother Vern Hampton, brothers-in-law Larry (Tammy) Dickinson, Don (Phyllis) Dickinson, and Brian (Kathy) McManus, grandchildren Mark (Stacy) Groenink, Ruth (Jamey) Gifford, Jami (Jill) Baker, and Dustin Baker, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
5176552158
