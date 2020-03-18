|
June Evora Jevizian
Okemos - June Evora Jevizian, 96, of Okemos Michigan passed away with her family near her on February 27, 2020 at Sparrow Hospital Lansing, Mi. She was born June 21, 1923 in Atlanta Mi. June loved her family and friends she also loved to travel, read ,play cards and was a accomplished artist. She was a pioneer and woman ahead of her time.
June is survived and missed by her Children: Myrna Torney of New Baltimore, Mi; Jim Allen (Kay) of Norfolk, AR; June Constantine (Daniel) of Anchorage AK; Candace Jevizian of Kalkaska MI; Jok Jevizian (Alison)of Ft Lauderdale,FL.; 9 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and 18 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Zelda Harwood; son, Eugene Allen; brothers, Lloyd, Evert and Velbert; and sisters, Dorothy Barr and Violet Harwood.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Graveside services will be held May 16,2020 at Loud Township Cemetery in Atlanta, Mi. Arrangements were entrusted to the Green Funeral Home. Condolence messages can be sent via our website, www.greenfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020