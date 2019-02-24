|
|
June Marie Hansen
Lansing - As a family, our hearts are broken, in announcing the passing of our Mom and Grandma, June Marie Hansen (age 98), on February 16, 2019. June was born to the late Emma Merritt on June 28, 1920, in Ann Arbor, MI. Mom's passing was after years of taking care of family and friends. She made it a top priority to be the most loving and giving Mother and Grandmother. After leaving High School, she began working at several jobs over the years, while being a wife and Mother. She had many special talents: A great cook and seamstress and loved reading and crosswords. She was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but wonderful memories. She will be dearly missed. In the late 1930's, she met and married Vernon Hansen. They worked and lived their lives in Lansing. She is survived by three children: Ron (Dawn), Bob (Carol) and Charlene (Mike) Wood; seven grandchildren: Bill (Tammy), Marc (Tracy), Darin Hansen, Chad (Jennifer) Campbell, Cassy (Andy) Brown, Aaron Wood and Beth Knowlton; there are ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Hansen; brother, LeRoy Rettelle and grandson, Craig Hansen.
There will be no service. A celebration of life will be held later this summer at Portage Lake. We request those wishing to make donations do so in support of Ronald McDonald House or the Foodbank. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 24, 2019