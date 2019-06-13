Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-9745
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Haslett Community Church
1427 Haslett Road
Haslett, MI
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Haslett Community Church
1427 Haslett Road
Haslett, MI
June Peabody Obituary
June Peabody

East Lansing - June E. Peabody of Haslett died in East Lansing on June 11, 2019. Born June 10, 1931 to Gertrude M. and Leslie J. Sykes, she graduated from Saranac High School in 1950 and Mercy Central School of Nursing where she received an RN degree in 1953. She was employed by St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Rapids and Ionia County Hospital. She married Fred Peabody in 1955. Moving to Haslett in 1962, she became an obstetric nurse at Lansing Sparrow Hospital where she retired after 25 years. June loved her family and relished spending time with them and her grandchildren. She was a terrific cook, a caring mother, loving wife and cherished friend to many. As an active member at Haslett community Church for over 57 years, she volunteered in many programs including member caring and Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed her nurse friends, bridge groups and golfing partners. June was predeceased by her parents; husband; brothers, Joseph Sykes and Morse Sykes and son-in-law, Joseph McCarthy. She is survived by sons, Carl (Melony) Peabody and Jeffrey (Guy) Peabody; daughter, Anne McCarthy; grandchildren, Eric and Lauren McCarthy and Zachary Peabody; twin sister, Joyce (Donald) Geiger; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Sparrow Hospice and The Willows Legacy for their care and compassion. Memorial services will be held Saturday 11 a.m. at Haslett Community Church, 1427 Haslett Road, Haslett 48840. Visitation before services at 10 a.m. Interment is at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Mulliken. Memorial contributions may be made to Haslett Community Church. Arrangements by Gorsline-Runciman. Share memories at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 13, 2019
