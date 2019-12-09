Resources
More Obituaries for Justin Zinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin Joseph Zinn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Justin Joseph Zinn Obituary
Justin Joseph Zinn

Born May 3, 1939, Justin passed away September 25, 2019, after suffering for several years with dementia. He was born in Lansing and raised in East Lansing, MI. He graduated from ELHS in 1957 and then Dartmouth College in 1961. He worked for IBM as a computer programmer for many years. He was in the National Guard and joined other computer programmers working on programs for the National Government. He eventually went into business with a partner, placing potential business workers with employers looking to fill openings in their firms. Eventually he moved to the West Coast and worked at an Ashram in California. Then he moved to Olympia, Washington. He worked for the State of Washington in the IT Department. Justin was preceded in death by his parents Justin and Angela (Conte) Zinn and a brother, Alan Zinn. He is survived by his two sisters, Connie (Rudy) Stuppnig of Charlotte, NC, and Vicki (Dean) Langdon of Fort Myers, FL. He was buried in a private ceremony in North Carolina.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Justin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -